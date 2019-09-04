Planned weekend shutdown of TCH near Avondale postponed due to weather

A planned shutdown of the Trans-Canada Highway near Avondale, in addition to lane reductions in the same area, have been postponed because of the heavy rain and high winds predicted for this weekend.

"With the uncertainty that we're facing about the weather conditions this weekend ... we are going to err on the side of caution and actually postpone [it] this weekend," said Transportation Minister Steve Crocker late Wednesday afternoon.

Environment Canada has issued tropical cyclone statements for Newfoundland and parts of Labrador as Hurricane Dorian tracks toward Atlantic Canada.

Replacing massive culverts in the area had reduced both westbound and eastbound traffic starting Tuesday. But Crocker said the highway will be restored to four lanes by the end of Wednesday.

All lanes of the highway in that area were going to be closed Sept. 6 to 10, with traffic rerouted through Salmonier Line, the Conception Bay South Highway and the Avondale Access Road.

That has been delayed and the project will likely start again Monday, Sept. 9.

Crocker said the project is a massive undertaking, involving digging a trench that is 26 feet deep, and a culvert that is 270 feet long. A crane is required to move around the equipment, and that could be dangerous in high winds.

In addition, the pump that crews will be using can only handle 25 millimetres of rain, and more is expected to fall across the province over the weekend at this point.

"We don't want to get ourselves into a situation where we actually cause more of a disruption going forward into the following week," Crocker said.

Transportation Minister Steve Crocker said the work had to be delayed because of the uncertainty associated with the weather forecast this upcoming weekend. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

He said the project, and the highway shutdown and lane reductions, are necessary when the weather cooperates.

"This is a big project and one that, you know, the most efficient way we've seen to do this, is to actually close the highway for part of the period of construction," Crocker said.

There had been previous construction work in the area in July and August, causing long lines of traffic, and delays of up to an hour.