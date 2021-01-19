1st major storm of 2021 bearing down on Newfoundland's northeast coast

Newfoundland's northeast coast could see 20 centimetres of snow Thursday evening and Friday morning, paired with wind gusts up to 90 km/h. (Marie Isabelle Rochon/Radio-Canada)

Parts of Newfoundland's northeast coast could see the first major storm of the winter, with significant snowfall and high winds expected Thursday evening and Friday morning.

Meteorologist Veronica Sullivan of Environment Canada's Gander weather office says a system developing over the Atlantic Ocean could dump 20 centimetres of snow on St. John's, Clarenville and the Bonavista area.

"For now it looks like we could see some significant amounts of snow with that system," Sullivan told The St. John's Morning Show on Tuesday. "Some regions might get more than 20 centimetres, especially further in the northeast."

She said the snow could be paired with wind gusts between 70 and 90 km/h, which could make for a messy ride home Thursday evening. Snow is expected to begin between 2 and 3 p.m. Thursday and persist until around 10 a.m. Friday based on the storm's current track.

"This is happening late in the day on Thursday, so there's still time for the system to change track slightly, and that could very well change the snowfall amounts that are expected," Sullivan said. "But it does seem, for now anyway, that it could be a significant snowfall."

Leading up to Thursday, Sullivan said the weather will be fairly mild, which a chance of flurries on Tuesday and Wednesday and lows near –4 C. Wednesday will feel colder across the island, with an expected windchill near –15 C.