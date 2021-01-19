1st major storm of 2021 bearing down on Newfoundland's northeast coast
Parts of the island could see more than 20 cm of snow and 90 km/h winds Thursday
Parts of Newfoundland's northeast coast could see the first major storm of the winter, with significant snowfall and high winds expected Thursday evening and Friday morning.
Meteorologist Veronica Sullivan of Environment Canada's Gander weather office says a system developing over the Atlantic Ocean could dump 20 centimetres of snow on St. John's, Clarenville and the Bonavista area.
"For now it looks like we could see some significant amounts of snow with that system," Sullivan told The St. John's Morning Show on Tuesday. "Some regions might get more than 20 centimetres, especially further in the northeast."
She said the snow could be paired with wind gusts between 70 and 90 km/h, which could make for a messy ride home Thursday evening. Snow is expected to begin between 2 and 3 p.m. Thursday and persist until around 10 a.m. Friday based on the storm's current track.
"This is happening late in the day on Thursday, so there's still time for the system to change track slightly, and that could very well change the snowfall amounts that are expected," Sullivan said. "But it does seem, for now anyway, that it could be a significant snowfall."
Leading up to Thursday, Sullivan said the weather will be fairly mild, which a chance of flurries on Tuesday and Wednesday and lows near –4 C. Wednesday will feel colder across the island, with an expected windchill near –15 C.
With files from The St. John's Morning Show
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.