More snow hits the Avalon Peninsula, causes several closures Sunday morning

Snow and high winds made for a messy Sunday morning on the Avalon Peninsula. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

Newfoundland's Avalon Peninsula woke up to another dumping of snow on Sunday morning.

Environment Canada is predicting up to 25 centimetres of snow, along with northerly to westerly winds near 80 kilometres an hour. The weather agency warns that these conditions will cause near zero visibility at times.

That comes after a snowy storm that shut down the area on Wednesday and Thursday.

However, meteorologist Tiffany Cheeks of the Gander weather office says it should all be wrapped up by the afternoon.

"Quite a messy morning," she said. "But it should taper off in the afternoon to just a few flurries, maybe a couple local snow squalls, but you shouldn't see too many amounts in those once the big system has gone through."

Shortly before 9:30 a.m., the RCMP advised drivers to stay off the Trans-Canada Highway between St. John's and Witless Bay Line due to the storm conditions and poor visibility.

As a result of the weather, there are a number of closures and delayed openings.

City of St. John's recreation facilities are closed. Metrobus and GoBus are also not operating for the day.

NLC Liquor Stores are closed for the day and the Avalon Mall will have a delayed opening.

Morning services at several churches in the St. John's area have been cancelled. The Rooms is closed for the entire day.

Cheeks said most of the island will see some snow today, though in smaller amounts than the Avalon.

"Some further west locations like Clarenville, they could see five to 10. Terra Nova, Gander, we'll probably see around five after that. Most areas will just see, you know, periods of light snow up to two centimetres."

"On the west coast, they'll have a few flurries today with potentially some snow squalls this afternoon," Cheeks said.