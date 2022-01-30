Flooding affecting parts of Avalon Peninsula after heavy rain, melting snow

Much of Newfoundland's Avalon Peninsula was left dealing with flooding and strong winds Sunday, while Labrador braced for blizzard conditions.

Blair Sparkes of Environment Canada's Gander weather office says several areas on the Avalon Peninsula reported more than 70 mm of rain overnight Saturday.

Rainfall through 8:30 am:<br><br>82.6 mm (Mount Pearl);<br>74.9 mm (Bay d'Espoir);<br>74.7 mm (St. John's West);<br>73.6 mm (Winterland);<br>73.0 mm (St. John's <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YYT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YYT</a>);<br>64.1 mm (Burgeo);<br>63.6 mm (St. Lawrence);<br>35.0 mm (Cape Race);<br>24.9 mm (Mount Carmel);<br>14.5 mm (Gander West).<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> —@rcbstormpost

Sparkes said melting snow also contributed to the flooding.

"Temperatures did get up fairly warm overnight, generally running around eight to 10 degrees now over the Avalon Peninsula — actually, most of eastern and southern Newfoundland are seeing those kind of numbers," he said Sunday on CBC Radio's Weekend AM.

"There's a bit of wind as well, so all the factors that add to the snow melt were there last night."

Environment Canada's rainfall warning for the Avalon Peninsula ended shortly before 11 a.m. NT, with some light rain and showers forecast through the day.

The rain and snowmelt raised water levels in Rennie's River in St. John's on Sunday. (Patrick Butler/Radio-Canada)

The heavy rain and melting snow washed out some roads and flooded river banks.

The province's transportation department closed the ramp leading from Kenmount Road onto southbound Team Gushue Highway on Sunday morning due to flooding, while parts of Salmonier Line and the Southern Shore HIghway suffered washouts.

In a statement Sunday morning, the City of St. John's said the following roads had been closed due to flooding:

Portugal Cove Road: Winter Avenue to Rennies Mill Road - local traffic only

Power's Road

Southside Road: north of Blackhead Road

Southside Road heading East toward Blackhead Road

Syme's Bridge

Waterford Bridge Road: Waterford Hospital to Road de Luxe

Sparkes said wind warnings are still in effect for many coastal areas in Newfoundland and along Labrador's south coast, however, with gusts reaching up to 120 km/h along parts of the Northern Peninsula and into Labrador.

Hurricane-like flooding

Lisa Gillam, who lives along the Waterford River in St. John's, said the rising water was more than what she expected.

Gillam has lived in her home since 1997 and after experiencing flooding during past storms, like Hurricane Igor in 2010, she is usually able to judge when the water will rise from the nearby river.

So she said it came as a bit of a surprise when she woke up around 5 a.m. and the water from the river had already reached her shed.

"I had to scramble then, I plugged in the pump, got that plugged in just in time and alerted some of my neighbours to make sure they were good too," Gillam said.

"But it's a little bit of mayhem for the first few minutes when you realize that you've got just minutes before the water starts to come in the house."

Waterford River normally about 20 feet behind the playhouse. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/EddieSheerr?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EddieSheerr</a>⁩ ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/a_brauweiler?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@a_brauweiler</a>⁩ <a href="https://t.co/6nP54QcUac">pic.twitter.com/6nP54QcUac</a> —@LisaGillamMusic

Luckily, Gillam said she has a high capacity pump in her basement, which was able to handle the water, but she said it's unusual for her to even need to use the pump in late January.

"Typically, I only worry about the river during hurricane season when there's an actual hurricane about to hit us, or a post-tropical storm," she said.

"So it's very strange to get this kind of weather in the middle of the winter, so we're just not really ready for it normally at this time of year."

Gillam said the water on Sunday compared to the impact of Hurricane Igor.

"From my experience, this would be very close to what I experienced during Igor,"

"At that point, I didn't have the high capacity pump and I didn't have the sump hole and stuff like that, so I did get overrun in Igor, I lost my basement. The water was up to my upper thighs at that time, and if it hadn't been for the pump, it would have been exactly the same today."

Everything worked out well, but it could have been a major loss. - Lisa Gillam

Now, Gilliam said there's some concern that water levels could rise again in the future, and she hopes there can be some kind of infrastructure upgrades to protect homes in her neighbourhood.

"There are some people living on our street who've been here for decades and they all said the same thing, in that it's really only in later years that the water has become a much bigger problem," she said.

"Luckily, everything worked out well, but it could have been a major loss."

Blizzard conditions in Labrador

While the island deals with the wind and rain, Sparkes said Labrador will see snowy weather Sunday.

"Most of Labrador is going to be on the west side of the track of the low, so they're going to stay into the snow. We've got blizzard warnings out up in that area," he said.

"Southeastern portions, those areas will switch over to rain, but once you get north of Cartwright, we've got blizzard warnings up there."

Winter storm warnings are in effect through to Happy Valley-Goose Bay, where 20 to 30 cm of snow is forecast, and blowing snow is expected in western Labrador.

But Sparkes said the weather is expected to improve by Monday, with lighter winds and some sun possible.

