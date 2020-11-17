Look but don't touch: Here's how Santa's photos are being taken at the Avalon Mall

Photographer Bruce Lee snaps a shot of Santa sitting six feet away from children at the Avalon Mall. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

You can't see the big smile on six-year-old Audrey Snow's face due to the mask that her mom instructed her to wear, but her eyes are sparkling as she waits to be called onto the Santa Claus photo set at the Avalon Mall in St. John's.

Audrey notices that things are a little different this year from 2019.

She has been told beforehand that she won't be able to sit on Santa's lap. Also: no hugging Santa, and indeed no touching at all.

This doesn't appear to bother Audrey, who was able to recite her wish list to Father Christmas through two panes of acrylic.

"As long as we see Santa, that is OK," she said with a giggle.

An annual tradition, in an unusual year

It wouldn't be Christmas without seeing Santa, said her mother Maggie Snow, who has taken Audrey to get photos with the jolly old elf at the mall every year as a part of their holiday traditions.

"I was kind of apprehensive that maybe the mall wouldn't do it but it's nice to have some sort of normal for the children during Christmas, so this just meant the world to her," said Snow.

The Avalon Mall said having Santa Claus visit the mall at Christmas is always a special time so they started making preparations for a safe photography set months in advance.

"We knew that there would be different measures that we would have to implement this year but we really wanted to do it this year if possible," said marketing coordinator, Karla Fuglem.

It's all in the heart of the children and the attitude of the parents. - Bruce Lee

Everyone on set is able to stay six-feet apart, two sheets of acrylic sit between Santa and the kids and all the equipment gets sanitized in between use.

Instead of waiting in line, the photographers take down contact information and will text parents when they are ready. Masks must be worn until the child is seated upon wooden boxes not far from Santa.

According to Bruce Lee, who has photographed Santa at the mall for the past 20 years, just because kids can't get up close and personal with the man in red doesn't mean the experience cannot still be magical.

Bruce Lee has been photographing Santa at the Avalon Mall for the last 20 years. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

"It's all in the heart of the children and the attitude of the parents. People are just really glad there is some place they can go to get that picture of Santa Claus that they have continuously got for years and years," said Lee.

"It becomes a part of their tradition. They come, maybe go see a movie, do their shopping, get their children all dressed up so beautifully and they get that picture that goes on their mantle."

Keeping enthusiasm in check

Lee said one of the biggest challenges is making sure kids don't run to Santa when they see him, as they have done in previous years.

It's nice to have some sort of normal for the children during Christmas. - Maggie Snow

As well, he has had to adjust the camera angle to be able to fit both kids and Santa into a picture while sitting six feet apart.

"It's certainly different for all of us … But people are very understanding."

Although there have been some changes to the Santa Claus set, Santa himself looks as jolly as usual. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

Lee said some parents are asking their children to take pictures with their masks on as a way to remember this year's different holiday season.

Although Lee said he was nervous about the possibility of cancelling this year's photos, he couldn't be happier the mall was able to host Santa again.

"They love us, they come and they recognize us. We become a part of their tradition," he said.

"I just love the spirit of the people."

