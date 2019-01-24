Axe-throwing, bowling, food and virtual reality: A look inside the Rec Room

At the Avalon Mall's biggest coming attraction, you can hunt zombies in three-dimensional virtual reality, or you can go 10-pin bowling before dinner and a movie.

CBC News got a behind-the-scenes look at the Rec Room on Thursday, months ahead of its expected opening in the spring.

"We really wanted to make sure that we had a totally immersive entertainment experience," said Christina Kuypers, vice-president of operations and guest experience for the Rec Room. "This is a one-stop shop for fun. This is over 30,000 square feet of fun."

Christina Kuypers is the vice-president of operations and guest experience for the Rec Room, a division of Cineplex. (CBC)

Occupying the space where the Starcade used to be, the Rec Room will bring a restaurant, bowling alley, virtual reality, and stage for live performances.

There will be a variety of arcade-style games, Kuypers said, paid for by scannable wristbands loaded up with credits.

There will also be live entertainment each week, she said, ranging from live band karaoke to standup comedy, cabaret and trivia nights.

Crews have been working to turn the former Starcade at the Avalon Mall into the Rec Room — a 30,000-square-foot funhouse. (CBC)

"It really depends on what's available in terms of local talent as well as what the local interest in," she said. "We really try to dial into the local culture and offer something different."

The Rec Room is Cineplex's contribution to a mall overhaul in St. John's.

Crombie REIT, the company that owns the Avalon Mall, has launched the first two phases of renovations to mall infrastructure, which cost more than $100 million combined.

Cineplex has five Rec Room locations across Canada, and will have nine by the time the St. John's location opens.

The Rec Room renovations includes a new entrance area on the Cineplex side of the Avalon Mall. (CBC)

