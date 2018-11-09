Avalon Mall opens its new 650-space parking garage
Still lots of construction at the St. John's retail hub, as extensive upgrades continue
Massive changes continue at the Avalon Mall in St. John's, but now, at least, shoppers will have a new place to park.
The mall's new 650-space parking garage officially opens at 9 a.m. Friday.
The parking garage, which replaces the outdoor parking area on O'Leary Avenue, has been under construction for months.
It has a new covered pedway for people to cross O'Leary Avenue without dealing with weather and traffic.
We are beyond thrilled to announce that the new parking garage will be open TOMORROW MORNING. That’s 650+ new covered stalls with a modern accessible mall link so you can avoid the weather. Stay tuned for more information.—@avalonmall
This garage is the latest addition to the Avalon Mall, which has been undergoing extensive renovations for months.
There's still no official word on what will replace the massive space left behind when Sears closed, but the new roadways around the restructured parking lot appear to be open.
Construction crews are still at work tearing apart sections of Kenmount Road to update the mall intersection.