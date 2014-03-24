Avalon Mall doubling down on expansion to dominate the market, says business prof

The Avalon Mall is in the midst of major upgrades, which include new stores like Tommy Hilfiger leasing spaces inside the building. (CBC)

A Memorial University professor says the ongoing renovations at the Avalon Mall in St. John's are part of a clear strategy to dominate the mall market.

The $112-million redevelopment by mall owners Crombie REIT began in 2017, and has included expanded parking, interior renovations, and a new arcade and bar, with Tommy Hilfiger, SportChek, and the Gap opening new locations in the mall this year.

"What Crombie is doing with the Avalon Mall, is saying, "In seven years when people want to shop, we want to be it,'" said Tom Cooper, an associate professor in the business administration department at Memorial University.

One way the shopping centre can entice retailers is by offering what Cooper calls "competitive advantages," like increased income when compared to other locations.

MUN business professor Tom Cooper says the Avalon Mall is aiming to dominate the mall market. (Katie Breen/CBC)

That allows major brands to thrive, but high rent may leave out smaller shops.

"If you're a local company, you just don't have the scale to maybe justify the high rents there. But the companies that have the national and international scale, they can justify the high rents."

He said aging demographics in N.L. actually help to drive that business forward, with stores catering to the 55-and-older market. "The older population still likes to go shopping," he said.

Here's a list of the known new stores opening in the mall this year:

SportChek, a sporting equipment store.

Tommy Hilfiger, a clothing outlet.

Skechers, a shoe retailer.

Bikini Village, a swimwear outlet.

Michael Hill, a jeweller business.

H&M, a Swedish clothing chain.

Old Navy, Gap, and Banana Republic, three clothing brands owned by Gap Inc.

The Brick, a furniture and appliance store, is also opening a location but Mall representatives did not confirm the timeline of the store's opening by the time of publication.

What about the competition?

Competition, like the Village Shopping Centre on Topsail Road in St. John's, will have to be aggressive to compete, says Cooper. (Stephanie Tobin/CBC)

Cooper said expansion will make it difficult for other malls to compete.

He said Plaza REIT, the company that owns the Village Shopping Centre, is probably weighing its options.

"You could become what the Mount Pearl Square has become, which is 75 per cent office and only 25 per cent retail," he said. They can also decide to try to lure more anchor tenants, and include more activities as well as stores, he said.

"They're gonna have to be aggressive," he said.

