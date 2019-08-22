New photos of Avalon Mall bank robber released

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has released new photos of a man who held up a bank inside the busy Avalon Mall two days ago.

Police officers were called to CIBC around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday.

A man — wearing an orange Fox brand hat, green sweater and orange pants — waited in line at the bank before approaching the bank teller.

Wearing glasses and holding a beige bag, police said the man showed a firearm and demanded money.

He got away with an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene.

"We want to thank the public for any assistance thus far in this investigation," the RNC posted on its Facebook page Thursday.

"We are also interested in any dash camera or CCTV footage in the area around the time of the incident."

The robbery prompted the shutdown of the bank while the rest of the mall remained open.

