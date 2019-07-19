Avalon Expo is back, continuing to rebuild its reputation
Want to build a 12-foot Death Star?
The Avalon Expo is back in St. John's for its fifth year running — hoping to build off of the success from 2018, when convention organizer Jeff Power was grateful for a second chance at running the sci-fi convention after some business speed bumps.
In 2017 a myriad of complaints steadily rolled out after the convention moved to Mile One Centre; alleged disorganization and unpaid bills, coupled with the disappearance of Power, had the public wondering just exactly what was going on.
But Power learned some lessons through it all. The convention has moved back into a smaller venue at the ReMax Centre and has stopped booking celebrity guests, a way to cut down on costs while still offering up an event for mega-fans to come together and share hobbies.
"In life you make mistakes, and you just try to repair the things you can, which can take time," Power told CBC Radio's On The Go.
Power said he overextended himself in 2017 when things went a little off the rails. What he could feasibly offer the public, while also working within his budget, just wouldn't add up.
He said guests are the biggest expense. Paying for the flights, hotels and then an appearance fee on top adds up quick, especially if there's more than one celebrity involved.
"We're going to grow to that first, rather than expecting to make it happen," Power said, adding that his website's traffic, public interest and advance ticket sales are better than in 2018.
This year's expo will offer up vendors, clubs and groups, video games, board games and the construction of a Death Star from a 12-foot beach ball Power said was ordered specifically for the event.
Set up for the convention continues Friday evening to get ready for the official opening on Saturday at noon.
The expo runs until Sunday night.
