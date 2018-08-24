Avalon Expo founder trying to make amends at this year's convention

After a dramatic end to last year's Avalon Expo, the sci-fi convention is back this weekend, and organizer Jeff Power says this year's event is all about mending fences.

Last year, the festival moved from the Remax Centre in St. John's to the much larger venue of Mile One Centre, but it was not a success.

Power says his attempt to bring in big talent to draw crowds to the expo backfired and he fell way short of breaking even, and couldn't pay the actors he brought in.

After celebrity guest and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine star René Auberjonois tweeted that Power wasn't paying actors and had run out on a hotel bill, Power went missing and a missing person's report was filed.

He had left town and stayed at a family cabin.

"I made some mistakes on the budgeting of it, basically, and then I had a bit of a breakdown," he said.

This year, as part of what Power says is his way of making amends, the convention is pay-what-you-can, meaning attendees can pay whatever they deem fit.



He's eschewed the bigger guests of last year, and moved back to the smaller and cheaper Remax Centre.

Power says he's also continuing to work on paying the actors who appeared at last year's expo.

"After last year, I did a survey — people wanted it to continue, and it's not about me," said Power.

"Part of this I see as an apology for my behaviour last year, so if people want to take that as that … I've apologized in person to a lot of people."

Vendors willing to forgive

Many of the vendors setting up for this year's convention say the fandom community in St. John's is all about forgiveness.

"The sci-fi crowd is pretty understanding. We're very forgiving people, so it is what it is," said Holly Hutchings, who is selling manga-inspired goods with Anime Cafe Plus this weekend.

"We're going to be OK, I think."

Power says he hopes continuing the Avalon Expo this year provides a space for fans to have fun and be with like-minded people.

"We're trying to build an audience for this, we're trying to build community," he said.



"It's to have the kids come here and start to enjoy it and to have a place where they can do that among their friends."

The expo runs from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26 at the Re/Max Centre in St. John's, and Power says visitors can expect to enjoy games, a barbecue, clubs and societies, and a wide variety of different vendors at the event.

