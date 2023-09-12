They're all in the same boat: N.L. breast cancer survivors and paddlers off to Quebec for competition
'The support itself, from the ladies, they're always there to pick you up if you fall down,' says paddler
Fire in their bellies, water underneath.
The Avalon Dragons, a dragon boating team from Paradise, N.L., is heading to Montreal for some big races in the Quebec Cup.
The sport has doubled as a support group for breast cancer survivors — or "thrivers," as one paddler says — for almost 20 years.
But while a breast cancer diagnosis has brought these women together in a boat, it isn't what defines them as the paddle ferociously in the water — rain or shine, or howling wind and rain.
"Dragon boating is a sport. We are all athletes. We forget all about our problems. We go out on the water, we paddle and we have a fabulous time," Alice Mannion, chair of Avalon Dragon Boating.
Some participants were diagnosed with the disease 20 years ago, while for others, it's newer information they've had to come to process.
"I was newly diagnosed back in October.… It gets you out, gets you exercising, which is an important part, of course, with breast cancer, just even for your lymphatic system and everything — the paddling and the rowing, and everything's great with it," said Ann Marie Mercer.
"And the support itself, from the ladies, they're always there to pick you up if you fall down."
The team heads to Montreal on Friday.
Get the news you need without restrictions. Download our free CBC News app.
With files from Darrell Roberts