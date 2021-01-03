Avalon, Burin Peninsulas receive first significant snowfall of 2021 Sunday

Eastern Newfoundland's first snowfall of 2021 made for messy travel Sunday morning, with snow expected to continue through the afternoon.

Savio Paul, meteorologist with Environment Canada's Gander weather office, said the majority of southeastern Newfoundland had seen anywhere from five to 15 cm of snow as of 11 a.m. Sunday, with some of the highest amounts falling on the Burin Peninsula.

"With the strong winds currently, northeast gusting around 90 kilometres per hour, we decided to upgrade to a winter storm warning," he said.

Road conditions have been impacted due to the continuing snow, with the provincial Department of Transportation and Works advising drivers to expect slushy conditions.

The first winter weather of 2021 in St. John's resulted in a snow plow striking this lightpole in Mitchell Court off Anderson Avenue. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

The snowy roads also caused some damage in St. John's, including a light pole off Anderson Avenue being cracked off by a snow plow.

Paul said snow is expected to taper off this afternoon, but some areas could see another five to 10 cm depending on the track of the current system.

However, he said the snow might not be sticking around for long as a warm up is expected in the coming days.

"We're going to be seeing a push of warm air later this week," Paul said.

"With that we're expecting showers all across the island."