A change of career and scenery: Massey Drive man heads far north for work and adventure

An automotive technician from Newfoundland and Labrador has a new job with the Canadian Forces in a community that's as close to the North Pole as you can get.

CFS Alert is located on Ellesmere Island, Nunavut, just 800 kilometres south of the North Pole. Mike Brenton of Massey Drive was attracted to work in the remote community by the lure of adventure.

"Life is so short that I just wanted to experience and see the world as much as I can," Brenton said.

After finding himself out of work for the first time in 17 years, necessity demanded Brenton find new employment.

He started looking online, and a job caught his interest — a job in the northernmost permanently inhabited community in the world.

Brenton got the job, and he has been on Ellesmere Island since June. After eight weeks he'll head home to Massey Drive, and then head north again for eight weeks in the winter.

'Every day is so different'

Part of the job's appeal is its ever-changing nature, Brenton said.

Brenton was lured to the world's most northern community by work, but it was adventure that sealed the deal. (Submitted)

"I'm also a heavy duty mechanic, so I work on everything from ATVs to military personnel carriers ... pretty much anything mechanical or anything that moves," he said.

"Every day is so different. I have no idea what today is going to bring, but I'm sure it will be something different than yesterday."

The isolation of his location doesn't faze him — but at first, living in close quarters with 100 strangers did.

Brenton isn't fazed by a little dip in northern waters. (Submitted)

"Adapting to being around lots of people is a bit of a challenge," he said.

"But that's turned out to be a blessing, because everyday I try to connect with somebody new and find out their story. It's turned out to be a very exciting adventure just getting to know the people that are here."

On top of working an interesting job that he loves, Brenton has also gotten an opportunity to enjoy the northern landscape.

"When I look off to the west of the base there's nothing but tundra and rolling hills for miles and miles, and when I look off to the north it's ice as far as you can see," he said.

"It's absolutely stunning."

