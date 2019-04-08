Autism Society facing cuts amid $300K shortfall

Scott Crocker has an unenviable job ahead of him.

The chief executive officer of the Autism Society of Newfoundland and Labrador has to either find $300,000 or find a way to lay off staff without affecting the 300 clients who use the society's services every week.

It's all due to a fundraising shortfall — the charitable organization operates on a $1.6 million budget each year, $600,000 of which comes via donations. But in recent years, donations have dropped in half.

"Everybody is talking about how tough times have been the last three years or so," said Crocker, describing Newfoundland and Labrador's economy.

"It's been exactly the same with any organization, I guess, trying to do fundraising."

Cuts coming

The provincial government has given the society bridge funding for the past two years to make up some of its deficit, but Crocker said the society was still about $200,000 short of its allocated budget last fiscal year.

"We cannot move into the new fiscal without facing the realities and coming up with a balanced budget going in," he said.

"And that means cuts."

The Elaine Dobbin Centre for Autism, located in St. John’s, is the headquarters for the Autism Society of Newfoundland and Labrador. (CBC)

Crocker said the society has already trimmed maintenance costs, staff costs and property costs, but still needs to do more — and that means cutting employees.

"We're at the point now where we've actually got to start eliminating positions we need," he said.

Newfoundland and Labrador has one of the highest rates of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in the country. The society offers programs for children and adults with ASD, helping them develop better social skills and ease them through life transitions, such as finishing school, or getting a job.

The society's government funding has remained much the same since 2012, but in that time operating costs have risen and donations have dropped.

The society doesn't currently have any corporate sponsorships, and relies on several fundraising events throughout the year to bring in revenue.

"We do more fundraising now than we ever did, we have all the staff involved and engaged in it," Crocker said.

"And we're netting half the money we used to."

Participants in the Autism Society's Transitions Program help to harvest potatoes in St. John's, one of many programs aimed at improving social skills and responsibility. (CBC)

Government developing plan

The province is working on an autism action plan, Health and Community Services Minister John Haggie said Tuesday, admitting it's "taken a while" to assemble.

Haggie said the plan is part of a forthcoming provincial budget, set to be tabled April 16.

"One of the challenges now is we have a plan in place with, obviously, some budget implications, so some of that will have to wait until next week before it's announced or discussed," he said.

"We're in the process of moving into that delivery of programs, a comprehensive program with about 46 actions [that] will help deal with some of the problems you've heard Mr. Crocker discuss."

Haggie said the plan will help the government transition into providing additional services, centring on diagnosis and support for preschoolers and other young children, as well as linking those supports with the education system.

"Our focus will be, in terms of implementation, starting with the younger children," he said.

"By helping them earlier and getting those earlier interventions in, we will help mitigate difficulties that might occur in eight to 10 years when these children move into adulthood and hopefully into the workforce."

Health Minister John Haggie says a new government action plan will allow the province's autism society to better help people living with autism and support families. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Haggie said those efforts should leave the autism society to focus on its programming for people living with autism and providing support for families, rather than making up for shortcomings in the health care system.

"They have a role which we as government, or as health care providers, cannot mimic, which is the family support and the lived experience piece," he said.

"The challenge for the autism society here is that it picks up the ball when previous governments did not put the resources into the spectrum disorder, in terms of diagnosis, in terms of treatments and supports."

