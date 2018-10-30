'It's unbelievable' that York Harbour child has been out of school for 2 months, says autism society

The story of a seven-year-old girl in York Harbour kept out of school since the beginning of September due to lack of supports is all too familiar to the head of the province's autism society.

"It's a situation we do hear about," said CEO Scott Crocker, who says he has four or five similar cases on his desk right now.

But just because it's a recurring problem doesn't mean its understandable, or acceptable.

"It's unbelievable, when you stop and think about it," he told CBC Radio's Newfoundland Morning.

"I can't even imagine two months, not in school, waiting for this to be resolved. It's not a priority on somebody's desk. That's the problem."

Last week, Bailey Childs told CBC News her daughter Amy hasn't been to class yet this year because there aren't enough student support hours allotted to her school to give Amy the help she needs. Amy has autism and sensory processing disorder, and also has seizures and needs constant supervision for her safety.

Scott Crocker says the autism society will be reaching out to the Childs family, and hopes to help. (CBC)

'Always a puzzle'

Crocker said he heard of the Childs' situation through the media, and the society hopes to get involved. But he said why it happened in the first place is a mystery.

"I can never really understand why this hits us in September every year," he said.

"It's always a puzzle. I'm not sure why families are not finding out until school opening that there's been a reduction in services, or a change in services, and so on."

The Childs did move between school years, but said they were initially assured the student supports would be awaiting at Amy's new school. But it turned out the application for such supports was denied.

Resources problem

Crocker said this is a policy problem playing out at a level far above Amy's potential classroom, and even a step above the school district itself.

"Resources is a matter that goes right back to the Department of Education," he said.

There's a child, there's school, the child has a right to an education in school. - Scott Crocker

"The people caught in the middle a lot of times are the people in the schools and the districts trying to make those limited resources work and stretch as far as they can."

Crocker said the society will be contacting the Childs family and hopes to find a solution soon.

"To me, it gets real simple: there's a child, there's school, the child has a right to an education in school. And if there's a problem, then we have to figure out what we're going to do," he said,

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador