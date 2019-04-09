Autism Society's work is life-changing, says St. John's mother of man with autism

In the wake of possible budget cuts coming to the Autism Society of Newfoundland and Labrador, which may include laying off staff, one family can't thank the organization enough for giving them a shot at life.

Matthew Adams didn't find out he was on the autism spectrum until he was 17 years old.

"I used to be, essentially, a recluse. A hermit. I didn't go out anywhere, I didn't talk to anyone, I didn't really do anything," said Adams, who is now 19.

Allison Adams, Matthew's mother, didn't know what to expect when she first got in touch with the Autism Society, which needs to come up with $300,000 to avoid cuts and layoffs after a fundraising shortfall due to declining donations. But Adams says the organization changed everything for her son.

She phoned the society in St. John's the day her son was diagnosed, and they got her an appointment that same day.

Allison Adams is the mother of two boys who were both diagnosed in their teens as being on the autism spectrum. (Gary Locke/CBC)

"[Matthew] felt really, really comfortable, so he ended up going to their connections group they have in the evenings for adults with autism and he actually smiled for the first time," said Adams, who also has a 15-year-old son diagnosed with autism.

"As a mom that's just amazing. It did my heart good. I've never seen that before, because he never felt like he fit in. He said, 'Mom, I fit in.' He almost felt like he found his group."

Life at school

School was difficult, for the most part, Matthew said. He would often stick to himself, and high school in particular was the hardest.

However, it was the Autism Society that took the pressure off. Being around people who made him feel comfortable helped build Matthew's confidence, and he eventually enrolled in a college transition program and took a job with Conservation Corps Newfoundland and Labrador.

Matthew has plans to study law in the future, and has taken an interest in cooking and gardening.

"Getting there is the problem," he said.

"I like helping other people. I like helping people that nobody else wants to help. I've thought about defence."

Both he and his mother attribute his successful steps forward to the organization.

"They're phenomenal. They are. I don't know what I'd do without them, and for any parents out there that haven't contacted or are wondering about contacting the Autism Society? Please do, because it's the best thing I ever did," Allison said.

Funding questioned in House of Assembly

In the House of Assembly on Tuesday, P.C. MHA David Brazil, brought up the Autism Society's financial shortfall and asked why the provincial government wasn't pitching in.

Lisa Dempster, minister of children, seniors and social development, said the province funds the society to the tune of $500,000 and has "no intention of cutting that funding."

Health Minister John Haggie said his department has requested funding for its new autism action plan, and that the status of that funding request will be revealed in the provincial budget, which will be released April 16.

"I think the populace will be pleased with the results of our hard work over the past four years," Haggie said to a round of applause.

