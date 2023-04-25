Government, opposition spar over exclusion of autistic children from daycares

In the first sitting of Newfoundland and Labrador's legislature after its Easter break, the Official Opposition hammered the government over reports of children with autism being dropped from daycares due to a lack of staff.

During question period Tuesday afternoon, children and youth services critic Barry Petten noted that the provincial autism society says dozens of children have had to leave daycares that don't have the required inclusion staff, and asked Education Minister John Haggie what the government plans to do about it.

"What is the minister doing to reverse this injustice and ensure parents of children with autism can avail of early childhood education?" asked Petten.

Haggie said it's "utterly unacceptable" that any child, with or without exceptionalities, should be displaced from a daycare. He said the government is working with operators and has begun a review of the inclusion program.

"It is of interest, perhaps, to the member that we have actually more disability inclusion staff working now in child care than we did in 2019," he said.

The problem stems partly from a legislative change made in 2017 that required people working in regulated child care to upgrade their education to be a Level 1 early childhood educator at minimum. There has also been an increase in demand credited to the launch of $10-a-day daycare — a couple who spoke to CBC News said their daycare told them that in order to take as many children as possible, they had to exclude children with exceptionalities.

Haggie drew a connection between Petten's criticism and federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's opposition to the Liberals' plan, which Petten disputed.

"We support $10-a-day child care. What we're critical of is the rollout and the planning. Poor planning leads to issues like this," Petten said.

He asked if the government would roll back the 2017 rule, but Haggie countered by saying early childhood educators are a profession and the government created a wage grid to ensure they'd be treated — and paid — as such.

"We are concerned about quality, early learning and child care, not government-funded babysitting," he said.

Petten said Haggie's remarks were insulting.

"We have a lot of great inclusion workers that don't have their Level 1 [training]," he said.

Haggie also noted most daycares in the province are private enterprises and said the PCs shouldn't be encouraging the government to interfere with businesses.

"The inclusion program, which is used by more than half the child-care centres, is currently voluntary. Maybe that needs to change," he said.

