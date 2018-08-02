Cross-country cyclist's Cape Spear surprise

As if cycling across Canada raising thousands of dollars for charity wasn't incredible enough, Paul Arcus says there is one moment in particular he will never forget.



Arcus, who is originally from Melbourne, Australia, is two kilometres shy of his unofficial finish line at Cape Spear when what — actually, who — he saw delivered an emotional wallop.



"I'm struggling up the hill, just pedalling in my own mind in my own zone and the vehicle on the side of the road had a bike behind it and a guy kind of repairing a bike or fixing a bike ... and he kind of mumbled at me and waved, and I said, 'Oh are you okay?' and I kept riding," Marcus told CBC News.



"I didn't realize it was actually my dad talking to me. It was my dad waving to me. My girlfriend was in the front of the car and my mom got out of the passenger seat."

After cycling across Canada, Paul Arcus was shocked to see his parents, who came all the way from Australia. 2:36

​Arcus recalled how he could barely comprehend seeing his family from Australia.



"Having ridden 45 days prior solo and then having your old man there, was pretty special ... still chokes me up. It's something I'll never forget," Arcus said.



"A highlight of my life. Absolutely. Highlight of my life for sure."



We had to let him know how much we love him, and just love everything he does. - Shelley Arcus





"We were scheming from the moment Paul left B.C. to come over [to] this side of the world. I always had an inclination that I should be there somewhere along the line, whether it be at the start or finish," said Shelley.

Bruce was worried he was going to give away the surprise.



"We spoke to him the night before. It was quite funny because I was having a chat with him, and I was dead scared I was going to say the wrong thing," he said.

Paul Arcus kisses a cod during an official Screech-in, after arriving in Newfoundland on a solo cross-country cycling journey. (Andrew Sampson/CBC)

'We had to be part of it'

Along the way of his six-week ride, Arcus raised $17,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation B.C. and Yukon chapter.



And Shelley couldn't be prouder of her son.



"We had to be part of it. We had to let him know how much we love him, and just love everything he does," she said.



The family is leaving the province soon, but not before creating more memories by getting Screeched in.

