The stories of Aunt Lydia: A Land & Sea archival special

Aunt Lydia Campbell was born in the former Eskimo Bay, Labrador, in 1818. She was a writer for the majority of her life, detailing the world around her in ways not seen at the time. (CBC)

Before the end of the 18th century, the shores of what was once called Eskimo Bay in Labrador were an untouched and untamed area. But in the years following, it was painted with grace, wit and wisdom by one of history's most famous Labrador-born women.

Referred to simply as "Aunt Lydia," Lydia Campbell was born in the area now known as Lake Melville in 1818. The daughter of an Inuit mother and English father, she is the first known native-born Labradorian to write about her country. Her writing serves as a fusion of European and Indigenous culture, telling the story of the world around her.

Learn more about Aunt Lydia and hear her stories in this Land & Sea archival special, originally aired in 1984:

Many descendants of Aunt Lydia still remained on the coast where she lived in the winter of 1984, including her great-great-granddaughter Jean Crane. An artist, Crane draws inspiration from the same land Lydia lived on.

When she returns to the area, she said, she can always feel her Aunt Lydia's presence. It's a presence those in Labrador say will continue to be felt for generations, as her writing and stories will be kept and told for years to come.

