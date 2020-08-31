N.L. ends August with no new cases of COVID-19 in past day

As August draws to a close, Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 since Sunday.

The province's total COVID-19 caseload is 269, with 265 recoveries and three deaths. There is one active case.

During August, the province saw a total of two new cases, one of which has recovered. Since March, the province has tested 31,942 people, including 150 in the last 24 hours.

Monday marked the first day that Canadians who own a second home or cabin in Newfoundland and Labrador are allowed to enter the province, via travel exemption, since the rules were tightened up on May 4.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald announced the relaxed public health rules Wednesday, Aug. 26.

People still have to apply for an exemption, and will need to provide proof of home ownership or property tax. People will also have to self-isolate for 14 days.

People who own a second home or cabin in N.L. can come back to the province starting Monday, however they still must apply for a travel exemption. (Gary Locke/CBC)

According to figures provided Monday to CBC Radio's On The Go, the provincial government has approved a total of 17,491 travel exemption requests, between May 4 and Aug. 27.

In that same timeframe, 3,539 travel exemption requests were denied.

In total, 508 reconsideration requests were filed, and of those, 372 were approved and 86 were denied.

There are still 50 reconsideration requests that are under review, according to the numbers provided by the health department.

Schooling takes centre stage

With the month winding down, attention turns to students returning to classrooms, with school restarting Sept. 9. It will have been nearly six months since students saw the inside of a classroom, as the provincial government announced March 16 that schools would be closing to try to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

On Aug. 5, Health Minister John Haggie said there could be an announcement within the next four weeks about the province moving to Alert Level 1 of its phased reopening plan. Wednesday will mark four weeks since his comments.

Alert Level 1 is what the provincial government calls "the new normal": living with the virus, while considering:

Transmission patterns of COVID-19.



The availability of a vaccine and/or treatment (There is no vaccine available yet).



A strong public health system.

