NLESD employees broke tendering rules, charged taxpayers for high-end clothing, says auditor general

School board employees broke tendering rules, appear to have taken gifts from vendors who did business with the district, and charged taxpayers for things like high-end clothing and accessories.



That's according to a damning report by Auditor General Julia Mullaley on the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District.



"Concerns were identified with the legitimacy and integrity of the quotation process for goods and services," she wrote.

These types of observations are known indicators of unethical behaviours and/or potential fraudulent activity. - Julia Mullaley

Mullaley noted that spending was often not properly authorized and reviewed, and there was no paper trail to support payments.

"These types of observations are known indicators of unethical behaviours and/or potential fraudulent activity," Mullaley wrote.

The auditor general also "identified numerous other indicators" of unethical behaviour or possible fraud that have been steered to the RNC and the RCMP.

Questions raised about millions in spending

Overall, her report raised questions about millions in spending from the public purse.

Mullaley found "pervasive non-compliance" with tendering rules. Purchase orders were split so they didn't need to be approved by supervisors.

"This increased the opportunity to award work to select vendors," the report noted.

And she indicated that those in charge fell down on the job.

Julia Mullaley, Newfoundland and Labrador's auditor general, says spending was often not properly authorized and reviewed. (Rob Antle/CBC)

"We also found that the board of trustees and senior management had not exercised the required oversight over NLESD's internal control environment," the report noted.

Among the "unusual transactions" in the AG's report were:

$735 to rent a wheelbarrow for two weeks.

$740 to rent four extension cords for three months.

Nearly $39,000 in pickup and delivery fees for tools and equipment that only cost $63,500.

Representatives from the NLESD will respond to the report by the auditor general Wednesday afternoon.

