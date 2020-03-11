No longer auditor general, Julia Mullaley taking over as CEO of N.L. Housing

Julia Mullaley will no longer be the province's auditor general, and is moving into the CEO position of the Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

Julia Mullaley is moving into a new-old position as the CEO of the Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation after just over two years of serving as the province's auditor general.

She tabled eyebrow-raising reports on the province's fiscal situation, raised alarms on school bus safety and dug into the province's marijuana deal with its suppliers.

In 2016 Mullaley was named acting CEO of Newfoundland and Labrador Housing by Premier Dwight Ball.

In December, 2017, she was appointed as the province's auditor general, which comes with a 10-year term.

The auditor general Julia Mullaley is the new CEO of the provincial housing corporation. Very unusual for an auditor general to return to government. They have long terms, 10 years, so they are not having to be nice to government to hope to get another job/reappointment <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlpoli</a> —@PeterCBC

Mullaley will be replacing interim CEO Glenn Goss.

"The position of CEO of the Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation was filled through the merit-based appointment process of the Independent Appointments Commission," government said in a news release on Wednesday.

Mullaley spent over 26 years in public service, also serving as Clerk of the Executive Council, the top bureaucratic position in the provincial government, and Secretary to Cabinet among several different deputy minister and assistant deputy minister positions in government.

She will begin as CEO as of Thursday.

Appointing an interim auditor general will fall to the responsibility of the House of Assembly Management Commission.

In a statement, government said the appointment of an interim auditor general will be on the agenda when the management commission next meets.

