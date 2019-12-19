Auditor general warns N.L. 'is not living within its means,' with highest-ever net debt

Newfoundland and Labrador's auditor general is warning of mounting debt and high government spending, in her annual report released Thursday.

"The province is not living within its means," said Julia Mullaley in a media release.

Years of deficits have have driven up the province's net debt, which now stands $15.4 billion dollars. That works out to be $29,250 for each person in the province — the highest it's ever been, according to the Mullaley's report.

Mullaley points not to a revenue problem, but to a spending problem

"Revenues are not the primary issue creating the deficits but the level of spending," she wrote.

"Continued emphasis on sustainably reducing the province's per capita spending will remain important."

Over the last 10 years, government spending has increased by a third. It's up $2.1 billion from where spending was in 2009.

During the same period, government revenues shrank, down almost 10 per cent.

Balanced budgets at risk

The government forecasts a balanced budget by 2022-23, but the auditor general lays out a number of risks that could impact meeting that target. Government will have to reduce it's expenditures by almost two per cent a year, while inflation and promised wage increases to workers continues to increases the cost of goods and workers.

"There is limited flexibility, for example, to address such a shortfall with increased taxes as the province currently has one of the highest tax burdens on a per capita basis in the country," Mullaley said.

In a media release issued shortly after the auditor general's reports were published online, Finance Minister Tom Osborne said the challenges that Mullaley has identified are "well established."

"We continuously evaluate and update our fiscal approach to overcome challenges that arise each year," he said in the statement.

"We remain committed to our balanced approach to fiscal management as we work to return our province to fiscal balance."