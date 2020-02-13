Former NLC CEO steered millions in business to company owned by son: auditor general

The auditor general is slamming the Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation for a lack of transparency when buying and selling fine wines, in addition to the former CEO conducting businesses that benefitted a member of his family.

Julia Mullaley delivered her report to the House of Assembly on Thursday afternoon.

"The CEO may have breached his fiduciary duty to the NLC," Mullaley wrote in her report outlining problems with how the liquor corporation ran a program to sell expensive French wines.

"The audit concluded that the corporation did not manage the procurement and sale of specialty wines in an effective manner and in compliance with legislation," reads a press release issued shortly after 2 p.m.

A complaint filed against the NLC sparked the performance audit, in addition to a government-wide review of anti-nepotism rules for all agencies, boards and commissions.

The complaint was filed by a wine distributor who alleged he lost business because the NLC began purchasing products from a company linked to the son of former CEO Steve Winter, who was let go from his position in January 2018.

According to Mullaley's audit, Winter made the decisions on where to buy fine wine. In an email about ordering, his son wrote, "You know I sell it right?"

And Winter replied, "I do. That's why I ordered it."

Auditor General Julia Mullaley has issued a report that outlines how Winter bought millions of dollars in wine from his son's company. (Paul Pickett/CBC)

The report found Winter personally made the decisions about which companies the wine would be purchased from.

Another blow outlined in Mullaley's review is that the fine wines were being bought faster than they could be sold — with almost $10 million in inventory unsold at the peak.

Some of the products have subsequently been sold at deep discounts. And, according to the report, when the NLC sold off some of that wine, it broke the law.

To try to recoup some of the money, the wines were sold and shipped directly to customers in other provinces, which is not allowed.

Instead, products are supposed to go through the local provincial liquor corporation of the province where the customer lives.

