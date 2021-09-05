Enjoy the dog (and cat) days of summer in our latest audience gallery

Everyone is enjoying relaxing through the dog days of summer...even the cats! Irene Benoit and Rosie took a photo break during their walk on the Woolfrey’s Pond Boardwalk. (Submitted by Irene Benoit)

The kids are back to school this week, but there's still a few weeks of summer left to get out and enjoy!

This week's gallery brings us photos from all across the province, from the docks of Quidi Vidi all the way to Labrador City.

Have a look at our latest audience gallery, and don't forget to check out how you can submit a photo of your own.

A beauty day in Bonavista from earlier this week. Thanks to Chloe Major for sending this in! (Submitted by Chloe Major)

Clifford Doran came up with this creative way to capture the sunrise in Trepassey. (Submitted by Clifford Doran)

Lisa Lowe writes, 'Came across this interesting little house near George’s Pond on Signal Hill. Looks like it might be a quiet place to live.' (Submitted by Lisa Lowe)

We could fill an entire gallery of all the great photos we've been sent from Quidi Vidi this summer, and this one is right up there! Thanks to Cyril Currie for sharing. (Submitted by Cyril Currie)

We love seeing photos from the Big Land, including this nice shot from Mike Power in Labrador City. (Submitted by Mike Power)

A lovely summer scene in Burnt Point, courtesy of Eugene Howell. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

Roslynn Hopkins sent us this cool scene of the Twillingate Causeway after the rain from last week. (Submitted by Roslynn Hopkins)

A beautiful August day in Burgeo. Thanks to Tracy Parsons for sending this to us! (Submitted by Tracy Parsons)

Stuart Reid sent us this serene view from Dry Pond in southeastern Newfoundland. (Submitted by Stuart Reid)

Have a photo you'd like to share?

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions from across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit.

Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we cannot respond to everyone.