It's fins up for fall in our latest audience gallery

Yes, that is a beluga whale under Darrell Duke's boat in Clarenville! Darrell writes 'The mammal was playfully aggressive, lifting and pushing the boat in all directions. It was a beautiful, albeit half-scary experience.' (Submitted by Darrell Duke)

Welcome to fall! Things have cooled down a bit in recent days, but the sun is always welcome.

It's led to some great photos from across the province getting up close and personal (in one case, very personal) with what nature has to offer.

Take a look at our latest audience gallery.

Karen Pinsent sent us this creative display of quilts in Brighton. (Submitted by Karen Pinsent)

The waves were crashing in Middle Cove earlier this week following post-tropical system Odette. Thanks to Alick Tsui for this shot! (Submitted by Alick Tsui)

A lovely fall day at Coley's Point, Bay Roberts. (Submitted by Sandra Neil)

'First sunset of Autumn did not disappoint in CBS,' writes Taylor Vineham. (Submitted by Taylor Vineham)

St. John's Harbour, as seen from the cannons at the Battery. (Submitted by Rosemary Woodman)

Kayla Cullimore got to enjoy this early morning rise on the waters of Northern Cove, Bonavista Bay. (Submitted by Kayla Cullimore)

A Petty Harbour rainbow, captured by Mary Ann Cimer. (Submitted by Mary Ann Cimer)

