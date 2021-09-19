The sun sets on summer in our latest audience gallery

Mark Gray got to see this stunning sunset on Long Beach in Bonavista earlier this week (Submitted by Mark Gray)

This past weekend marks the last of the summer. We've loved seeing what our audience has been getting up to over the warmer months, and we can't wait to see what the fall has in store!

In the meantime, though, this week's gallery features shots of people enjoying the last days of summer, from getting out on the trails to enjoying the last few summer sunsets.

Enjoy our latest audience gallery, and don't forget to scroll to the bottom to see how you can submit a photo of your own.

A September rainbow over the Colonial Building in St. John's. (Submitted by Audrey Parnell)

Connie Boland writes "Tilt Cove, on the Baie Verte Peninsula, is a tiny town slowing fading away. The former mining town offers a glimpse into the past." (Submitted by Connie Boland )

A lovely day in the calm before the storm of Hurricane Larry last week. Thanks to Hollie Spurrell for sharing this shot! (Submitted by Hollie Spurrell)

Big waves were crashing at Old Pelican, Trinity Bay this week. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

Ronald O'Toole got to enjoy this Logy Bay sunrise this past Friday. (Submitted by Ronald O'Toole)

Lorraine Winsor sent us this shot of a lovely day to walk the trails in Tors Cove. What a view! (Submitted by Lorraine Winsor)

Moe Cheshire sent us a collection of sunsets at Quidi Vidi Lake in St. John's, writing "Quidi Vidi lake has so many different faces!" (Submitted by Moe Cheshire)

