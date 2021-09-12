Enjoying the calm before the storm in our latest audience gallery

A lovely day in Little Bay Islands, captured earlier this week by Michael Parsons. (Submitted by Michael Parsons)

It was quite the weekend for weather in Eastern Newfoundland, with Hurricane Larry lashing the shores.

This week's gallery shows viewers from across the province enjoying the calm before the storm, and checking out the scenic landscapes Newfoundland and Labrador has to offer.



For the most part, it looks like we've been enjoying the warm weather and sun while we have it!

Enjoy our latest batch of great shots, and don't forget to scroll to the bottom to see how you can submit one of your own.

Kevin Barker found this blueberry patch in Bonavista on a trip to the province from Ottawa. (Submitted by Kevin Barker)

A hazy night in Quidi Vidi on the eve of Hurricane Larry. (Submitted by Robert Webb)

Ollie the Border Collie has been loving the summer in Burgeo. Thanks to Julie Baggs for this sweet shot! (Submitted by Julie Baggs)

Brittany Colbourne writes "This photo was taken in Barachois Provincial Park on Newfoundland's West Coast. Certainly going to miss the long summer evenings!" (Submitted by Brittany Colbourne)

Gordon Watkins sent us this photo while kicking back at Little Gut Brook Falls in Chapel Arm. (Submitted by Gordon Watkins)

A lovely September beach day on Sandy Beach in Branch from last week. Thanks to Alick Tsui for this great shot! (Submitted by Alick Tsui)

A scenic spot for breakfast in New Bonaventure! (Submitted by Bonnie McGrath)

Have a photo you'd like to share?

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions from across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit.

Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we cannot respond to everyone.