Sea, sky and season's turn in our latest audience photo gallery

Eugene Howell writes, 'The rugged coastline of Grates Cove, one of the windiest places in Conception Bay North, gets pounded by the beautiful waves creating a stunning vista.' (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

As autumn colours begin to sear the leaves throughout the province, our audience had their eyes on some truly magnificent September skies in this week's photo gallery.

From crashing waves to mirror-still ponds and the last of the summer sun, you can see the changing seasons in every photo we've received.

Find out how you can send us your own photos at the bottom!

Photographer Barry Langdon used a long exposure for this photo at Rattle Falls on the Bonavista Peninsula. (Submitted by Barry Langdon)

Day gives way to night in this drone shot from the Humber Valley on what photographer David Hebbard described as a 'perfect evening.' (Submitted by David Hebbard)

Squeezing the last bit of summer sun out of a day of sailing on Conception Bay. (Submitted by Greg Horner)

The glass-like stillness of the water at the first light of dawn in Terra Nova. (Submitted by Peter Stacey)

Bright flowers spilling from the Bowring Park horse trough seem like the last summer holdout against the fall colours surrounding them. (Submitted by Lisa Lowe)

Linda Kenny captured this incredible sunrise over Fermuse on Sept. 29. (Submitted by Linda Kenny)

Fall is here, Halloween just around the corner despite the summery weather and few things show it better than this field of pumpkins on a farm in Conception Bay South. (Submitted by Qin Chen)

Have a photo you'd like to share?

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions from across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit.

Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we cannot respond to everyone.