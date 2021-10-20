Stunning autumn scenes in our latest audience gallery

People standing at Signal Hill got to catch this gorgeous sunset earlier this week. Thanks to Leona Rockwood for this great shot! (Submitted by Leona Rockwood)

And just like that, we're nearing the end of October! We've gotten some great photo submissions from our audience, and can't wait to see what November will look like.

This week's gallery is a trip across the province, with photos coming from all corners of the island. Kick back and take a look at our latest audience gallery, and don't forget to check out how you can submit a photo of your own.

Derek Frampton took this great shot of a beautiful day in Swift Current on the Burin Peninsula. (Submitted by Derek Frampton)

Fog sits on the water at Tippings Pond in Massey Drive. (Submitted by Peggy Burton)

The fall foliage makes for a great walk around Ned's Pond in Stephenville. (Submitted by Gloria Kaus)

Pops of colour light up Margaret Bowater Park in Corner Brook. (Submitted by Greg Taffe)

Eugene Howell writes, 'The recent powerful waves drives massive amounts of seaweed on the the beaches of Conception Bay North this shot at “Raff Cove” here in Northern Bay.' (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

Cal Vincent took this tranquil shot while heading to the top of Butterpot Park Hill. (Submitted by Cal Vincent)

We'll take good paddling weather for as long as we can! Julie Baggs sent us this shot, saying there's no better time to get out in the kayak. (Submitted by Julie Baggs)

