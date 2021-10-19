See the colours of fall in our latest audience gallery

Fall always creates some beautiful scenes on the province's walking trails, including this lovely trail in the Curling neighbourhood of Corner Brook. (Submitted by Walter Fleming)

It's starting to look a little more like Fall every day as we move through the calendar, with pockets of red, yellow and orange popping up across the province.

This week's gallery features shots from across the province as people get out and enjoy sunny days and big waves. Have a look at our latest gallery, and don't forget to scroll to the bottom to see how you can submit a photo of your own.

A layer of fog sits over Flat Bay Brook, not far from St. George's. (Submitted by Brian Berger)

Lorraine Winsor sent us this splash of fall colour from Manuels River. (Submitted by Lorraine Winsor)

Eugene Howell writes "The Fall sunset through the beautiful arches at Isaac's Cove Beach here in the community of Northern Bay paints a stunning moment in time picture perfect view." (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

An October rainbow sits over Carbonear. (Submitted by Glenys Walsh)

The waves were crashing at Logy Bay earlier this week. Thanks to Neville Webb for this great shot. (Submitted by Neville Webb)

A calm night at the docks in Port de Grave, courtesy of Gary Gleeson. (Submitted by Gary Gleeson)

Majed Khraishi sent us this lovely shot on the water. (Submitted by Majed Khraishi)

Jerome Jesseau writes from Woody Point, "What a scene to wake up to. Looking out the bedroom window at a dramatic Sunday dawn!" (Submitted by Jerome Jesseau)

Pat Ruby sent us this stunning shoreline photo he took during a visit to the province earlier this week. (Submitted by Pat Ruby)

Have a photo you'd like to share?

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions from across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share the photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit.

Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we cannot respond to everyone.