Tempest roar and waters deep in our latest audience gallery

This week saw high winds and angry seas in many parts of the province, as this photo taken Oct. 6 at Cape Spear can attest. (Submitted by Alick Tsui)

The calm before the storm. This bright rainbow stands out against dark clouds over Blackhead in Conception Bay North this past Friday as the winds began to pick up. (Submitted by Wayne Noseworthy)

High winds on Oct. 8 and 9 resulted in what Rob Coombs described as "huge seas" when he took this photo of the churning waters of Biscan Cove at Cape St. Francis. (Submitted by Rob Coombs)

From the vastness of the sea, to the delicate patterns decorating the scales of a pinecone, and the smooth cap of a mushroom captured in a quiet moment on the trails at Rotary Sunshine Park in Portugal Cove-St. Philips. (Submitted by Joanne Duff)

Hiking our province's trails is better with friends! Cheryl Hong enjoyed a morning out on Signal Hill with Havanese, Jamie, Ted, and Dexter, here dressed for safety (and to impress). (Submitted by Cheryl Hong)

This moody shot of a foggy day in Trinity would not be out of place in a ghost story, or gothic romance. (Submitted by Debbie Fitzsimmons)

Eugene Howell writes "Tuesday's storm clouds break open over beautiful Salmon Cove Sands creating a stunning cloud painting as the sun glistens over the beach." (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

Blue skies and blue seas in Chance Cove. (Submitted by Bruce Sheppard)

Kayla Hart called this photo of Sheppard's Cove in Catalina "Fields of fall sunset". (Submitted by Kayla Hart)

A big sky from the Big Land, with a fall sunset captured at Rigolet on Oct. 5. (Submitted by Kelly-Ann Blake)

Have a photo you'd like to share?

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions from across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit.

Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we cannot respond to everyone.