Signs of life are everywhere, including in this week's audience gallery

Neville Webb found this starling during a walk through Bowring Park in St. John's. (Submitted by Neville Webb)

Signs of life are everywhere as we near end of May, and our audience is there to see them.

Robin eggs and busy bees are among some of the highlights in this week's gallery, as of course is the scenery.

Enjoy these great photos, and don't forget to scroll to the bottom to see how you can submit a photo of your own!

Linda Cutler stumbled across this moose out for a walk in Cappahayden. (Submitted by Linda Cutler)

David Hiscock and his father Ralph (pictured) look like they had a great May 24 weekend. (Submitted by David Hiscock)

Tara Hamlyn had a great view of Gull Island as the sun set over Back Harbour in Twillingate. (Submitted by Tara Hamlyn)

Ocean-Dawn Gale found this bee hard at work. (Submitted by Ocean-Dawn Gale )

Dave Lane found signs of spring at the Wilds Resort on Salmonier Line. (Submitted by Dave Lane)

Chad Mitchell watched, and captured, the sun going down over Topsail Beach. (Submitted by Chad Mitchell)

Have a photo you'd like to share?

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit.

Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we cannot respond to everyone.