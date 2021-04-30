Here comes May, and so does this week's audience photo gallery

Julie Baggs found treasure on her kayaking trip in Burgeo. (Submitted by Julie Baggs)

April ended on a brighter note, and May is shaping up to be a good one for adventures.

This week's audience gallery features more wildlife, sunsets and some photos from off of the beaten path.

Enjoy these great photos, and don't forget to scroll to the bottom to see how you can submit a photo of your own!

Caribou stop for a graze along the Bay d'Espoir highway. (Submitted by Gary Purchase)

This juvenile bald eagle perched was near Lisa Piercey's house in St. John's earlier this week. Lisa writes "It stayed there for quite a long time, as if posing." (Submitted by Lisa Piercey )

Lisa Lowe found the perfect way to end the day, watching the waves roll and sun set at Foxtrap Marina. (Submitted by Lisa Lowe)

Deborah Symonds had a rare visitor at her home in Cape St. George. This is a male Indigo Bunting, that spent the morning feeding in the garden. (Submitted by Deborah Symonds)

Connie Boland found this view from Signal Hill on a chilly St. John's evening. (Submitted by Connie Boland)

Ian Winter got this great view of Black-backed Woodpecker in Kenmount Terrace in St. John's on a sunny Saturday afternoon. (Submitted by Ian Winter)

Have a photo you'd like to share?

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit.

Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we cannot respond to everyone.