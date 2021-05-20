Check out the colours of spring in this week's audience gallery

Puffins are beginning to pop up in more places in the province, such as these in Spillar's Cove, Trinity Bay. (Submitted by Eric Abbott)

Nature's colours are beginning to pop as Newfoundland and Labrador settles into spring.

It's a new world for some wildlife, and the gardens are beginning to to sprout in this week's audience gallery.

Enjoy these great photos, and don't forget to scroll to the bottom to see how you can submit a photo of your own!

Crab boats returning home with their catch in Bonavista. (Submitted by Mark Gray)

A northern gannet collects nesting material at the Cape St. Mary's Seabird Ecological Reserve. (Submitted by Ian Winter)

Bruce Templeton came across this scene this week, a sure sign that the province is settling into spring. (Submitted by Bruce Templeton)

A mother and her ducklings navigate the waters of Quidi Vidi Lake in St. John's. (Submitted by Ann Hollett)

Here's one way to see the scenery. Rob Coombs witnessed this paraglider taking in the sights near Topsail. (Submitted by Rob Coombs )

The colours in this one scream 'spring is here!' (Submitted by Lorraine Winsor)

Have a photo you'd like to share?

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit.

Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we cannot respond to everyone.