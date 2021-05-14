Sure signs of spring as wildlife is on the move, captured by the audience in this week's gallery

The Puffins are back in Elliston! (Submitted by Eric Abbott)

Animals are on the move again, meaning spring is in full effect.

This week's audience gallery features the puffins in Elliston, moose, caribou and a good batch of beautiful scenes.

Enjoy these great photos, and don't forget to scroll to the bottom to see how you can submit a photo of your own!

Eric Cas was in the right place at the right time in Conception Harbour to spot this pair of moose crossing a quiet road. (Submitted by Eric Cas)

Spring is beginning to show its colours in Corner Brook. (Submitted by Connie Boland)

It was a bright, sunny day in Job's Cove as these horses enjoyed the spring breeze. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

Jonathan Gaye came across this American Bittern at the Corduroy Brook wetlands in Grand Falls-Windsor. (Submitted by Jonathan Gaye)

Nancy Sweetapple found the perfect end to her evening in the beautiful Bay of Islands. (Submitted by Nancy Sweetapple)

Ian Winter captured this Merlin in all its glory near Kent's Pond. (Submitted by Ian Winter)

David Brophy found this caribou on a rainy day between Glenwood and Lewisporte. (Submitted by David Brophy)

