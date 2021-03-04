Snowy scenes from coast to coast: Your photos in this week's audience gallery

The Northern Lights over Labrador never get old. (Submitted by Scott Pike )

The days are getting longer, meaning there's plenty of time to take in the scenery the province has to offer.

This week's gallery features more big skies over the Big Land, snow scenes from the Rock and, as always, some wildlife.

Kick back and relax with the photos you've submitted from all corners of the province.

Rocky Harbour at low tide. (Submitted by Connie Boland)

Bonavista takes a breather after a recent snowstorm. (Submitted by Mark Gray)

Robert Richards added some bird feeders to his backyard in Happy Valley-Goose Bay at the beginning of the pandemic. Since then, he's had some visitors. (Submitted by Robert Richards)

The brook flowing from Rencontre Lake on a sunny and bright winter day. (Submitted by Andrew Baker)

Bright, sunny and beautiful in always-colourful Petty Harbour. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

A spectacular snowy scene in Brighton, Green Bay. (Submitted by Pansy Snow)

Feathered friends in St. John's. (Submitted by David Powell)

Have a photo you'd like to share?

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit.

Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we cannot respond to everyone.