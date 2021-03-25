Spring is here, and so is the snow: Relax with our latest audience gallery

Now that's a scene worth waiting for! Tara Hamlyn sent this in from Twillingate. (Submitted by Tara Hamlyn )

We're heading into April with some amazing sunsets and sunrises.

There's still plenty of snow around to keep things interesting for our audience members who continue to impress with their photos from all pockets of the province.

Enjoy these great photos, and don't forget to scroll to the bottom to see how you can submit a photo of your own!

A calm early spring day in St. Anthony. (Submitted by Christa Angnatok)

A beautiful first day of spring here at Crescent Lake in Robert's Arm. (Submitted by Pansy Snow)

An incredible sunrise over Signal Hill. (Submitted by Mitzi Sullivan)

A still night at Cape Spear. (Submitted by Jonathan Soper)

What a sunset over Old Cove on Woody Island. (Submitted by Sheena H)

Gull Island falls after heavy rain. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

Have a photo you'd like to share?

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit.

Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we cannot respond to everyone.