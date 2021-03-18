Check out the latest batch of winter scenes submitted by you in this week's audience gallery

A mid-March capture of the Little Red Shed and the Cape Bonavista Lighthouse. (Submitted by Mark Gray)

March is beginning to draw to a close, but the audience is still capturing great images from all corners of the province.

A recent stint of favourable weather meant getting outdoors for a lot of our viewers. Pond hockey? Check. Big blue skies? Check. Dramatic sunsets? Check.

Enjoy these great photos, and don't forget to scroll to the bottom to see how you can submit a photo of your own!

A great evening for some shinny in Massey Drive. (Submitted by Tina Battiste)

Views from Middle Cove Beach never disappoint. (Submitted by Paula Birmingham)

The northern lights were bright this week over Happy Valley-Goose Bay. (Submitted by Tana Pittman)

A beautiful day in the Wreckhouse. (Submitted by Kathy Savoury)

The swans at Bowring Park in St. John's are always a great sight. (Submitted by Rebecca Morry)

A crisp day in scenic Petty Harbour. (Submitted by Ben James)

A gorgeous, sunny day in Bottle Cove, Lark Harbour. (Submitted by Connie Boland)

