Winter views from across the province in our latest audience gallery

Eugene Howell writes, 'First walk after snow melts on the Western Bay boardwalk with the most beautiful sunset lighting up the walkway and the sky in a stunning array of colours.' (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

March rolls on, and the great photos from our audience keep on coming!

Newfoundland and Labrador saw a warm-up over the weekend, leading to a spring-like day and lovely photos to go with it. This week's gallery takes us across the province, from the lovely St. John's landscape to the beauty of Northern Labrador.

Enjoy these great photos, and don't forget to scroll to the bottom to see how you can submit a photo of your own!

This stunning pink and purple sunset was captured by Jonathan Curlett in Conception Bay South. (Submitted by Jonathan Curlett)

The icicles at Middle Cove Beach are a favourite spot for a lot of photographers. Thanks to Andrea Edwards for the photo! (Submitted by Andrea Edwards)

Lorraine Winsor saw this beautiful bald eagle during a trip to Signal Hill earlier this week. (Submitted by Lorraine Winsor)

The northern lights are seen at Ashuanipi River, Labrador, captured by Lindsay Payne. (Submitted by Lindsay Payne)

When the weather warms up, why not ski in shorts? Joseph Kearsey sent us his great photo of himself, adding, 'If you do not know what to wear, try two plaids.' (Submitted by Joseph Kearsey)

Beautiful Burgeo. Thanks to Julie Baggs for the great photo! (Submitted by Julie Baggs)

Marilyn Crotty took this cool shot on a rocky beach in New Harbour. (Submitted by Marilyn Crotty)

Alick Tsui sent us this stunning sunset, writing, 'The setting sun shining on the icy path between the trees on North Head trail on Burma Road leading to Signal Hill.' (Submitted by Alick Tsui)

Harrison Barney got this overhead view of Harp Lake in Northern Labrador on a flight from Voisey's Bay to Happy Valley-Goose Bay. (Submitted by Harrison Barney)

Jim Desautels captured this creative shot at water level at Bowring Park in St. John's. (Submitted by Jim Desautels)

Chance Cove might have one of the best views in the entire province. Thanks so much to Stacy Moran for this amazing photo. (Submitted by Stacy Moran)

The iconic St. John's landscape, captured by Taimaz Bahadory. (Submitted by Taimaz Bahadory)

