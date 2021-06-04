Kick back and relax with this week's audience gallery

Jonny Patten got to see this amazing sunset this past Wednesday. This was taken from the hills behind Marble Mountain overlooking the Bay of Islands. (Submitted by Lorraine G. Patten)

Summer is just around the corner and things are on the move.

This week's audience gallery features big sunsets and brilliant wildlife as Newfoundland and Labrador inches closer to the warm months ahead.

Enjoy these great photos, and don't forget to scroll to the bottom to see how you can submit a photo of your own!

A splendidly calm evening on the water in Bonavista Bay, captured by Dwayne Chatman. (Submitted by Dwayne Chatman)

Udantha Chandraratne found this visitor in St. John's. (Submitted by Udantha Chandraratne)

Connie Boland stopped by the Random Passage film set in New Bonaventure, Trinity Bay. (Submitted by Connie Boland)

Allison Pittman got to spend a great evening with a bonfire on Topsail Beach. (Submitted by Allison Pittman)

Lisa Lowe writes "Spending time with your siblings is the best.....even these ducklings agree on that. Taken at Kenny’s Pond, St. John’s." (Submitted by Lisa Lowe)

Alick Tsui stood atop Signal Hill in St. John's to catch this sunset. (Submitted by Alick Tsui)

