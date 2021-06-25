The whales are BACK, plus more, in this week's audience gallery

Power's Pond in Mount Pearl was lit up by the evening sunset, flanked by splashes of colour from lupines along the banks. (Submitted by Rob Wadman-Scanlan)

Blue skies, red skies, small puffin, big whale.

This week's audience gallery is full of amazing moments from all over the province.

Take a look at what your neighbours are seeing and, as always, scroll to the bottom to see how you can submit a photo of your own!

Whales are beginning to return to the waters around Newfoundland, and Jim Walsh was there to greet them in Bay Bulls. (Submitted by Jim Walsh)

Ronald O'Toole captured this highly detailed photo of the moon over Torbay. (Submitted by Ronald O'Toole)

Lez Snow says he had a Father's Day staycation, and enjoyed this relaxing view from Charlottetown. (Submitted by Lez Snow)

The puffins are back and, as always, make for great photo subjects. Barry Langdon brought along his camera on the Klondike Trail in Elliston. (Submitted by Barry Langdon)

Peter Roil watched this BIG sunset over Kelligrews, Conception Bay South. (Submitted by Peter Roil )

Everyone looks for blue skies and warm days, but there's something about watching the fog lift that makes for great scenes like this one in Spillars Cove. (Submitted by Eric Abbott)

Connie Boland found this blast of colour from some red rocks near a sea arch in Tickle Cove. (Submitted by Connie Boland)

This young bald eagle was taking stock of its surroundings in Norris Arm when Gary Purchase captured this photo. (Submitted by Gary Purchase)

Have a photo you'd like to share?

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions from across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit.

Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we cannot respond to everyone.