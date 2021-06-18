Warm vibes and summery skies: Take a moment with our audience gallery

These puffins appear to be taking a sunny day in stride, in Spillar's Cove, Trinity Bay. (Submitted by Eric Abbott)

Blue skies, warm air, gorgeous evenings … why, even the rainfall feels a bit more pleasant these days.

Our latest CBC Newfoundland and Labrador audience gallery is full of inspiration, once again.

Hope you enjoy what's here. Please scroll to the bottom to see how you can submit a photo of your own!

Fishing in Eastport? Beautiful. Fishing under a rainbow? Well, that is quite the bonus, isn't it? (Submitted by Gloria Pinksen)

A longliner is seen leaving Bonavista at sunset on the evening of June 17. Mark Gray comments, 'Wishing the crew a safe journey.' (Submitted by Mark Gray)

Apple blossoms are so full of promise ... especially with some rain to nudge that growth along. (Submitted by Rob Wadman-Snanlan)

Ah ... sunsets over Conception Bay. If you look closely, you can see the ferry crossing the Tickle from Bell Island, heading to Portugal Cove. (Submitted by Ronan Freeman )

Sometimes you just have to stop and admire a sunset ... and that goes for Darby the collie, who took in a beauty of a scene in Topsail, Conception Bay South. (Submitted by Barbara-Ann Geehan)

A perfectly calm summer morning in Whitbourne. Wayne Noseworthy captured this scene from the vantage of the old rail bed, with Sir Robert Pond in the background. (Submitted by Wayne Noseworthy)

Linda Lane of Botwood shared this photo, saying, 'Geese "parents" are always on guard for predators in Northern Arm as they watch over their goslings.' (Submitted by Linda Lane)

