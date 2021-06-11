It's a good time to go on an adventure with this week's audience gallery

Anita Noseworthy found this sparrow in Sir Robert Park in Whitbourne. (Submitted by Anita Noseworthy)

Clearer skies this month are making for some truly photogenic scenes around Newfoundland and Labrador.

This week's audience gallery features sunsets, tranquillity and, of course, some wildlife appearances as the audience begins to shake off the cold and embrace the adventures within their own backyards.

Enjoy these great photos, and don't forget to scroll to the bottom to see how you can submit a photo of your own!

This one looks like a painting, but Connie Boland was there to capture the sunset over Portugal Cove. (Submitted by Connie Boland)

Perfect lighting in King's Cove. (Submitted by Barry Langdon)

Denise Tucker sat and watched the day's last light on St. Philip's beach. (Submitted by Denise Tucker)

Michael Parsons enjoyed this spring view from his kayak near Little Bay Islands. (Submitted by Michael Parsons)

How's this for tranquility? Robyn Wiseman sent in this scene from Triton. (Submitted by Robyn Wiseman)

Have a photo you'd like to share?

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit.

Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we cannot respond to everyone.