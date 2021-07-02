The gang is getting back together: Relax with this week's audience gallery

Lupins with a view of Conception Bay. Taken by Shawn Organ while on T’Railway in Kelligrews. (Submitted by Shawn Organ)

It's a wonderful assortment of wildlife and scenery in this week's audience gallery from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador.

Big, dramatic skies and the province's wild animals were out in force and our viewers were there to capture the moment.

Take a look at what your neighbours are seeing and, as always, scroll to the bottom to see how you can submit a photo of your own!

Jonathan Curlett had all sorts of colours to work with while capturing this photo of Kelly's Island in Conception Bay. (Submitted by Jonathan Curlett)

These puffins in Elliston seem to be up to something ... but what? (Submitted by Colin Hill)

Topsail Beach rarely fails to deliver sunsets like these. (Submitted by Helen Mackey)

The bald eagles have landed in Bareneed, in Conception Bay. (Submitted by Barbara Penney)

Marilyn Crotty found this seal taking a breather on a beach in Tizzard's Harbour. (Submitted by Marilyn Crotty)

This robin is either very hungry or has a lot of mouths to feed! Captured by Gloria Gosse at Cape Spear. (Submitted by Gloria Gosse)

Deep greens and blues with a view of Fox Island. (Submitted by Bill Blackmore)

