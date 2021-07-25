Stunning summer landscapes in our latest audience gallery

A beautiful sunset at the lighthouse in Green Point, captured by Gary Gleeson. (Submitted by Gary Gleeson)

Our last gallery for July! Oh, how the time flies.

We got a lot of submissions of stunning landscapes from our audience this week, so we thought we'd show them off.

Kick back and enjoy our latest audience gallery, and don't forget to scroll to the bottom to see how you can submit a photo of your own.

What better way to start off the day than with a sunrise? Paul Thorburn had that idea at Signal Hill in St. John's. (Submitted by Paul Thorburn)

Gordon Watkins found these peeking puffins in Elliston. Wonder what they're looking at? (Submitted by Gordon Watkins)

Just look at the serenity on Recontre Lake in Central Newfoundland. Thanks to Andrew Baker for the great photo. (Submitted by Andrew Baker)

Heather Goobie writes 'We camped at Sir Richard Squires Provincial Park in Cormack last Saturday for some salmon fishing at Big Falls ... I had seen salmon jumping up river and it was so awesome to watch.' (Submitted by Heather Goobie)

Erica Summers sent us this pretty photo, enjoying the summertime irises at Burnt Cape Ecological Reserve. (Submitted by Erica Summers)

The ocean was a bright aqua in Baie Verte earlier this week. Thanks to Connie Boland for sharing! (Submitted by Connie Boland)

Mark Graesser was able to catch these seagull chicks getting a bit of privacy on the rocks of Bonavista. (Submitted by Mark Graesser)

A perfect reflection on the water on the way to Kenemich, Labrador, courtesy of Judy Ophel. (Submitted by Judy Ophel)

A rainbow after the rain from earlier this week stretched across downtown St. John's. (Submitted by Hayley Moorhouse)

Have a photo you'd like to share?

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions from across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit.

Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we cannot respond to everyone.