Warm temps and beautiful sunsets: Check it out in our latest audience gallery
We love seeing your photos! Email us at nlphotos@cbc.ca
It feels like proper summer weather is finally here in Newfoundland and Labrador over the past week, which means some great pictures from people (and pets!) enjoying the great outdoors.
Enjoy scenes from across the province in our latest audience gallery, and don't forget to scroll to the bottom to find out how you can submit a photo of your own.
Have a photo you'd like to share?
Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions from across Newfoundland and Labrador.
Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!
We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit.
Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we cannot respond to everyone.