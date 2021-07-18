Warm temps and beautiful sunsets: Check it out in our latest audience gallery

Ollie the Border Collie is loving the big sunsets in Burgeo. Thanks to Julie Baggs for this great shot! (Submitted by Julie Baggs)

It feels like proper summer weather is finally here in Newfoundland and Labrador over the past week, which means some great pictures from people (and pets!) enjoying the great outdoors.

Enjoy scenes from across the province in our latest audience gallery, and don't forget to scroll to the bottom to find out how you can submit a photo of your own.

The whales were blowing in Burnt Point according to Eugene Howell, capturing this great shot of the coastline. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

Cameron Gill sent us this photo of the Cabot statue at Cape Bonavista. A beautiful evening, and notice the streak of a plane overhead! (Submitted by Cameron Gill)

The capelin were rolling in Middle Cove earlier this month! Kaiden Jesso, 5, got to experience it himself. Thanks to his aunt, Michelle Barry, for sharing! (Submitted by Michelle Barry)

Ronald O'Toole was at the lookout in Torbay, and spotted this beautiful iris. (Submitted by Ronald O'Toole)

The water in Burin is like looking at a mirror! (Submitted by Jillian Ball)

A lovely evening on the water in Back Harbour, Twillingate. (Submitted by Leona Rockwood)

Barry Langdon writes 'Several attempts to capture the young foxes at Cape Bonavista but my timing was terrible ... I was just about to leave this evening and they popped out of their den.' (Submitted by Barry Langdon)

Look at the purple skies in Roaches Line! Thanks to Andrea Murphy McGrath for this great photo. (Submitted by Andrea Murphy McGrath)

Have a photo you'd like to share?

