Capturing an N.L. summer: See our latest audience photo gallery

Zita Holubova discovered this perfectly posed blue jay while on a walk around Long Pond in St. John's. (Zita Holubova)

This week's CBC Newfoundland and Labrador audience gallery features an array of beautiful moments from different parts of the province.

Our viewers captured tranquil mornings and exquisite sunsets, along with rare sightings of animals in the wild.

Take a look at what your neighbours are seeing and, as always, scroll to the bottom to see how you can submit a photo of your own!

Lisa Lowe captured the pop of red on these fishing stages while on a trip to Fogo Island. (Submitted by Lisa Lowe)

This whale stopped by the Narrows for a visit. (Submitted by Alick Tsui)

The perfect evening in Twillingate for a kayak ride. (Submitted by Darlene Didham)

Jim Pink captured the serene morning mist while fishing at Big Falls. (Submitted by Jim Pink)

Some horses enjoying dinner with a view in St. Mary's. (Submitted by Heather Goobie)

A glorious morning in Bareneed! (Submitted by Barbara Penney)

This puffin in Elliston is ready for takeoff! (Submitted by Mark Gray)

