January sunsets take centre stage in this week's audience gallery

A cold January day in Twillingate. (Submitted by Nicole Emberley)

It's been a slow-moving winter so far for parts of the province, but viewers have been finding beauty everywhere.

Dramatic sunsets and sunrises dominated the inbox this week and the submissions were too good not to share!

Take some time to enjoy the latest photos submitted by our viewers from across the province. Don't forget to scroll to the bottom to find out how you can submit a photo of your own.

Sunset art over Sandbanks Provincial Park. (Submitted by Julie Baggs)

St. John's didn't see much snow in January, making for vibrant photos in the early days of winter. (Submitted by Chirathi Wijekulathilake)

What an incredible winter sunrise in Northern Bay! (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

A magnificent sunset over Windsor Lake, sent in by Aubrey Dawe. (Submitted by Aubrey Dawe)

With the lack of snow so far this year, it's still berry season in Burgeo! (Submitted by Ramona Hardy)

Marilyn Crotty captured big waves and a gorgeous sunset at Anderson's Cove Beach in Dildo. (Submitted by Marilyn Crotty)

Have a photo you'd like to share?

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit.

